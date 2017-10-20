Astros Offense Awakens, Forces Game 7

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Game 6 of the American League Championship Series was do or die for the Astros, and they most certainly did. After struggling offensively and falling behind in the series (3-2), the lineup came alive for 8 hits in a 7-1 victory over the Yankees to force a decisive Game 7. A 3-run 5th inning, 4-run 8th inning, and 7 shutout innings from Justin Verlander is everything Houston needed and then some.

“Obviously we’ve been waiting for the big hit for a couple of games… Good offensive output today,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said.

Brian McCann broke things open in the 5th with a ground-rule double to drive in the first run of the game. A few batters later, Jose Altuve drove in two more with a single to centerfield. In the 8th, four straight hits including a home run, two doubles and a single drove in four more insurance runs.

“In October, no lead feels safe ever,” Hinch said. “One after another, one of our characteristics of our good offense is when we have one after another good at-bats and we continue to come at you.”

Justin Verlander threw 7 scoreless innings and had to work through some trouble in the 6th and 7th to finish his outing. He allowed just 5 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8 on 99 pitches. It was his second victory over New York in this series.

“He’s been everything that we could’ve hoped for and more. This guy prepares, he rises to the moment, he’s incredibly focused and locked in during games and he emptied his tank tonight,” A.J. said. “He chose to come here for games like this and beyond, and we hope we all get to see him pitch again.”

After the game, A.J. also announced that his Game 7 starting pitcher would be right hander Charlie Morton.