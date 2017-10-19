Verlander: “This Is Why I’m Here”

By Derek Fogel
Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros pitcher Justin Verlander spoke to the media Thursday before his start in Game 6 of the American League Championship series Friday night at Minute Maid Park. New York stormed back from a (2-0) series deficit to take a (3-2) series lead. The season is on the line, but that is exactly why Justin came to Houston.

“Obviously I know this is one of the main reasons I was brought here,” Verlander said. “The expectations are there, my teammates I’m sure are expecting a lot of me, and I expect a lot of myself… I love these opportunities to pitch in these atmospheres and these types of games.”

While Justin has a career earned run average under two in elimination games, there were some questions about facing New York for a second time. The concern comes after Dallas Keuchel struggled some in Game 5 after a dominant Game 1 performance. Dallas also had been historically good against the Yankees in his career.

“If you’re going against the same team twice in a row, you don’t want them to see the exact same guy, the exact same game plan so there will probably be some adjustments on my end,” Justin said. “I have to trust my instincts and what my eyes tell me more than anything. I think having that experience over my career, and having played this game for so long, you can go out there with all the scripted game plan that you want but sometimes what my eyes tell me, what my instincts tell me, are totally different. So, that’s what I rely on mostly.”

