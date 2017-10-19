The Best of The Triple Threat 10-19-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: a.j. hinch, AJ Hinch, ALCS, all due respect, carlos correa, chris paul, dallas keuchel, Deshaun Watson, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, James Harden, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, mlb playoffs, New York Yankees, pj tucker, predictionmachine.com, rich lord, rob pizzola, Sacramento Kings, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted react for two segments to the Astros vs Yankees series. Getting shut out in Game 5, confidence in Verlander to win Game 6, their chances of winning the series still, and changes they’d make to the batting lineup.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the Rockets picking up a road win on a back-to-back without Chris Paul in the lineup.

 

Rob Pizzola from PredictionMachine.com joins Sean, Rich, and Ted every Thursday to talk about NFL lines, odds, and over/under plays. This week also includes his thoughts on the Astros odds to comeback vs the Yankees.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect. Stories include a college student who filled her roomates water bottle with toilet water.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about a poll of NFL players about quarterbacks which included questions like best trash talker, and which QB they’d least want on their team.

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen