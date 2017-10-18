The Best of The Triple Threat 10-18-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: a.j. hinch, AJ Hinch, chris paul, Cleveland Browns, college football, College Football Playoffs, dallas keuchel, damn straight advice, Deshaun Watson, Golden State Warriors, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, James Harden, john harris, Ken Giles, Lance McCullers, New York Yankees, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, TED Talk, The Triple Threat

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show reacting to the Astros loss in Game 4 of the ALCS to the Yankees.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the Rockets big opening night win at Golden State, and the injury to Chris Paul.

 

SportsRadio 610 reporter Alex Del Barrio joins Sean, Rich, and Ted LIVE from Yankee Stadium to talk about the Astros loss in Game 4 of the ALCS, pitching decisions made by A.J. Hinch, and the big start coming up from Dallas Keuchel.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted are here to help every Wednesday with Damn Straight Advice. Tips on work, love, and life in general.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss which college football teams are still alive for the playoffs, and a scenario that could lead to it being expanded to eight teams.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk college football with John Harris every Wednesday. Includes talk of the playoffs and the biggest games this weekend.

 

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson breaks down the film on the Texans win over the Browns.

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen