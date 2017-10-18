The Best of The Triple Threat 10-18-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show reacting to the Astros loss in Game 4 of the ALCS to the Yankees.

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the Rockets big opening night win at Golden State, and the injury to Chris Paul.

SportsRadio 610 reporter Alex Del Barrio joins Sean, Rich, and Ted LIVE from Yankee Stadium to talk about the Astros loss in Game 4 of the ALCS, pitching decisions made by A.J. Hinch, and the big start coming up from Dallas Keuchel.

Sean, Rich, and Ted are here to help every Wednesday with Damn Straight Advice. Tips on work, love, and life in general.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss which college football teams are still alive for the playoffs, and a scenario that could lead to it being expanded to eight teams.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk college football with John Harris every Wednesday. Includes talk of the playoffs and the biggest games this weekend.

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson breaks down the film on the Texans win over the Browns.