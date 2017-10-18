The Best of Gallant At Night 10-18

Paul reacts to the Astros ALCS Game 5 loss and sounds off on the attitude of the city.

In The Nightly News: The Rockets spoil the Warriors’ ring ceremony/home opener and more.

Paul explores how the Astros can come back in the ALCS with caller input.

Sports Radio 610 reporter Alex Del Barrio joined live from Yankee Stadium to share the mood in the Astros locker room following their Game 5 loss and more.

A caller provides a much needed motivational speech for the Astros and their fans.

Sports Radio 610 reporter/host/baseball expert joins to break down the Astros loss in ALCS Game 5.

 

