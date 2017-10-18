Johnathan Joseph Named AFC Defensive Player of The Week

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday by the NFL following his performance in the team’s 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Joseph helped lead the Texans defense with two interceptions, three tackles, three passes defensed and returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown.

With the Texans up 10-3 in the second quarter, Joseph intercepted a pass from Browns QB Kevin Hogan and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown. The 82-yard return was the fourth-longest interception return in team history and the longest return of Joseph’s career. It is also tied for the third-longest interception return in the NFL this season.

Joseph’s second interception of the game also came in the second quarter off of Hogan and tied him for the most interceptions by a player in a game this season. It marked Joseph’s first multi-interception game as a Texan and second multi-interception game of his career. Joseph also had two interceptions in Week 11 of the 2010 season vs. Buffalo on 11/21/10.

With his two interceptions, Joseph reached 14 career interceptions as a Texan and passed Kareem Jackson and Dunta Robinson (13) for the most career interceptions in team history. Joseph also has three interceptions returned for a touchdown in his Texans career, which is tied for first in franchise history with Jackson.

Joseph has been in the league since 2006 and now has 28 career interceptions and six career interceptions returned for a touchdown. He also leads the NFL in passes defensed since entering the league with 165.

This is the first time Joseph has earned Player of the Week honors in his career and the 40th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history. It is also the 14th time Houston has won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in team history and first time since OLB Whitney Mercilus in Week 1 of the 2016 season. Texans QB Deshaun Watson won the Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 4 this season.