The Best of The Triple Threat 10-17-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: a.j. hinch, AJ Hinch, ALCS, Alex Del Barrio, all due respect, Brad Peacock, carlos correa, chris paul, david anderson, Deshaun Watson, Golden State Warriors, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, James Harden, Jose Altuve, julia morales, Lance McCullers, mlb playoffs, New York Yankees, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, Will Fuller, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the Astros 8-1 Game 3 loss to the Yankees in the ALCS during their opening segment.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Astros field reporter Julia Morales about the Astros Game 3 loss, the decision to start Lance McCullers in Game 4, the offense going cold, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk weekly with former Texans receiver David Anderson. They discuss the growth of their young receivers, the play of Deshaun Watson, and what the team still needs to improve on.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with SportsRadio 610 reporter Alex Del Barrio LIVE from Yankee Stadium before Game 4 of the ALCS between the Astros and Yankees.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Included were stories about a fajita theft, and another about an assault by nacho cheese.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss their expectations for the Rockets this season before their season tips off against the Golden State Warriors.

 

