The Best of Gallant At Night 10-17

Paul reacts to the Astros’ crushing loss vs the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS.
Paul continues to break down ALCS Game 4 with caller input.
Sports Radio 610 reporter Alex Del Barrio joins the show live from Yankee stadium to discuss the atmosphere in the Astros locker room and more.
Sports Radio 610 reporter/host/baseball expert joins the show with his perspective on Astros/Yankees Game 4.
Paul gives his final thoughts on ALCS Game 4, Texans/Browns and performs a solemn tribute song for distraught Houston sports fans.