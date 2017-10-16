Watson: “Things Are Pretty Decent”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – How many more ways can Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson impress us?

He leads the National Football League with 15 touchdown passes. It’s the most by any rookie quarterback in his first 6 games, ever. He’s also the first rookie in NFL history to throw 3 + touchdown passes in 3 consecutive games.

I’m sure he broke plenty of other rookie records in the weeks before. But I’m starting to feel like Missandei from Game of Thrones listing all of Daenerys Targaryen’s titles while reading about all his accomplishments. So I’ll let Deshaun Watson impress you one more time:

“Things are pretty decent, I would say,” said Watson of the Texans 3-3 start. “There’s a lot more that we can learn from the film against the Browns and just kind of grow from there. I feel like we left a lot on the field, especially the second half, and we’re not where we want to be.”

“Decent.”

“I feel like we left a lot on the field.”

“We’re not where we want to be.”

I love every single one of those statements.

Watson is obviously incredibly fun to watch. But I’m just as impressed that he NEVER sounds satisfied with what he’s done through 5.5 games in the NFL. Even when he’s told about the records that he’s set along the way.

“I mean, it’s pretty cool,” replied Watson. “But me as a player, I’m never complacent. I’m always striving to be the best and striving to improve on my game. So, it’s no surprise. I’ve put in the work and I’m a confident player. I’m just trying to do what I do.”

And especially trying to always improve himself.

“I’m never going to be full throttle with the whole offense and operation,” said Watson. “I’m always growing. I’m only a couple months into this offense, but each day, each week is a growing process for me. I’m pretty comfortable where I’m at and Coach OB (Bill O’Brien) is doing a good job of making sure that I’m comfortable with it.”

“Look, for a guy that’s just coming into the league, to be able to play the way he’s played, with the poise that he’s played with, [I’m] definitely pleased with that,” said head coach Bill O’Brien of his quarterback. “I just know that there’s a lot of things relative to him and the way he thinks and the way I think that we can all get better at.”

Watson would be the first to tell you that he didn’t have a perfect day at the office Sunday. Just ask him about his lone interception Sunday.

“Fundamentals were bad and the ball just sailed on me and (Jason) McCourty made a great play and returned it for six,” said Watson. “It’s a good learning lesson for myself and just got to grow from it and learn from it. Put it in the past and move on from it.”

Watson makes some incredible plays when he extends them. Still, there have been times this season where he should have simply thrown the ball away. I asked him about the challenge of trying to make something out of nothing against playing things safe.

“It just comes down to the situation and my instincts at the time being,” said Watson. “I trust my instincts. That’s what Coach (Sean) Ryan and Coach OB (Bill O’Brien) always tell me, is trust your instincts because I have a good feel of the game and when not to force a ball and when to force a ball.”

“On the interception, it was just bad fundamentals and the ball sailed on me,” continued Watson. “So, it wasn’t really a play where I could have threw – I mean, I could have threw it away but I was trying to make a play and it just sailed on me and the guy made a great play. Outside of that, it’s been pretty good.”

I asked Bill O’Brien that same question.

“No question, and he did that a few too many yesterday,” answered O’Brien. “We’re going to talk about that. He’s the type of guy that’ll correct those things. He had one scrambling over, when we were backed up, scrambled over to the Cleveland sideline – it really should have been intercepted. DeAndre Hopkins made a great play batting the ball down. We can’t do that. We’ve got to understand that the journey’s over sometimes and it’s OK to punt. We don’t really like punting but we have to understand that that’s part of managing the game – making good decisions. I’d tell you, 90 percent of the time he makes the right decision, but that 10 percent we have to improve on because that can get you beat, and I think that’s something that he’ll really work on.”

