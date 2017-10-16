Tyler Deric Clean Sheet Puts Dynamo In Playoffs For First Time Since ’13

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric made nine saves, none bigger than his denial of Sporting Kansas City midfielder Latif Blessing’s point blank touch in the final moments of added time, to preserve a clean sheet draw Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.

With the draw and losses by both Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas, the Dynamo clinch a sport in the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for their first appearance in the postseason since 2013.

Deric, the Dynamo’s homegrown keeper had a brilliant match with his nine saves a career high and his fifth shutout of the season.

SKC outshot the Dynamo on Sunday 27-14 as they increased the offensive intensity with their place in the second spot of the Western Conference table on the line.

Deric’s saves ramped up in impressiveness and importance throughout the match. In the 40th minute Deric denied a shot from Daniel Salloi from 20 yards away. Six minutes later Benny Feilhaber tried to put one in from near the penalty spot that Deric stopped as well.

Again in the 58th, Deric was well-positioned to stop a headed shot from Feilhaber after a cross from the byline to the back post. Deric matched his career high with his eighth save of the night in the 75th minute when he stonewalled a volley from Salloi from right of his goal.

The Dynamo will finish the 2016 the regular season at home next Sunday, Oct. 22 against the Chicago Fire. A win over Chicago could vault Houston to as high as third in the conference, which would guarantee a home game in the Knockout Round. Currently the Dynamo are fifth and can finish no worse than fifth in the Western Conference table