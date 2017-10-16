The Best of The Triple Threat 10-16-17

Sean and Rich open the show reacting to the Texans win over the Browns, which included another three touchdown pass day for rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Sean and Rich talk about the Astros going up 2-0 on the Yankees in the ALCS, the decision to send Altuve in the 9th inning in game 2, the brilliance of Keuchel and Verlander, and more.

Sean and Rich discuss and debate if Justin Verlander’s Game 2 start in the ALCS against the Yankees was the best post-season start in Astros franchise history.

Sean and Rich discuss and debate which NFL teams you’d still trade quarterback situations with after the start and hot streak from Deshaun Watson. Spoiler alert: Not many.