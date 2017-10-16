The Best Of Mad Radio 10-16

Today on Mad Radio: The winning in Houston is at an All-Time high, Deshaun Watson is making the worst franchise in the NFL feel even worse, the craziness of the Astros two wins in the ALCS and more.

The Astros are off to a perfect start against the Yankees and Deshaun Watson continues his historic start. Mike and Seth discuss how fun the last three days have been in Houston.

Mike and Seth react to the Texans defensive performance against the Browns and if anything can be made of it since well, it’s the Browns. Plus, the stupidity and greatness of the final play of their walkoff win in Game 2.

Mad Radio breaks down the Texans third win of the season and Seth discusses his break from social media.

Deshaun Watson is making the Houston Texans and their fans very happy, but people in Cleveland are livid because of a story that emerged durin Sunday’s game at NRG regarding Watson nearly becoming the QB for the Browns.