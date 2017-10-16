Texans Expect Kevin Johnson Back After Bye, Unsure On Dylan Cole

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) Third year Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson has missed the past four Texans game with a sprained MCL.

“I think that Kevin could start practicing for us after the bye next week,” “It should be good to go, I believe.”

Johnson suffered the injury during the Texans 13 – 9 win over the Bengals September 14th.

Meanwhile, Texans linebacker Dylan Cole suffered a hamstring injury immediately after intercepting a Kevin Hogan pass in Sunday’s 33 – 17 victory over the Browns. His status going forward is unclear.

“He could miss a little time,” said O’Brien. “Or he could miss a lot of time. I think that’s an MRI situation.”

He and tackle Chris Clark (calf) were reportedly scheduled to get MRIs today.

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

Follow @GallantSays