Southern Smoke 10-15-17

on, Southern Smoke  It’s an annual fundraiser put on by Chef Chris Shepherd bringing chefs from around the country to cook barbecue. In the last two years they’ve raised nearly $500,000 for the MS Society. This year they’ve switched gears and all of the funds will go to those in the Houston food and beverage industry most affected by Harvey. We hope to raise in excess of $500,000 this year alone.

I’d love any help on getting the word out to everyone who works in this industry that there’s an application on the site and they just need to go and fill it out. Dishwashers and bartenders, suppliers and truck drivers, we want anyone connected to restaurants and bars who was affected to apply. And of course we want people to buy tickets to the event and support if they can.  Go to southernsmoke.org

