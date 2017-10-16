HOUSTON CAR SMASH 10-15-17

Join your fellow Houstonians at 8th Wonder Brewery on October 21st for the Houston Car Smash! Buy your tickets and show up anytime between 12:00pm and 4:30pm for your turn in the SMASH ARENA!

Wear your best Halloween Costume and take out your weekly aggression on one of four cars flooded during Harvey! You’ll be equipped with gloves, protective goggles and of course, a sledgehammer ! For $15.00 you get to destroy the car of your choosing for an entire 60 seconds! Come early to be the first smasher of the day!

Not into smashing? No problem! For $10.00 you get one minute with a spray can! Pretend you’re a real life graffiti artist without going to jail!

Wear closed toe shoes and prepare to sign a waiver prior to entering the smash zone!

Before and after you smash enjoy some of the best Houston born brews at 8th Wonder Brewery, right where the event is being held!

All proceeds benefit the families hit the hardest by Harvey. Have a family that needs help? Nominate them by emailing their family photo, photos of their home, their personal story and a wants and needs list to giveback@interohouston.com. A selection committee will go through the wants and needs list of everyone nominated to see how the funds raised can best be allocated October 23rd-October 27th. Gifts for the families based off their wants and needs list will start to be delivered the first week of November.

Want to meet a few of the families that have been nominated so far? Check out www.HoustonCarSmash.com

Have an old flooded car you need removed from your home? It’s your lucky day! We are still accepting cars for the smash! Simply call or text Veso Kossev at 281.221.3812 to schedule a pick up!

Questions? Email carsmash@interohouston.com