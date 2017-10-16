Better Than Ezra To Host Benefit Concert In Houston

The Louisiana band created the Better Than Ezra Foundation after they hosted what is now an annual golf fundraiser, the Ezra Open. This opened their eyes to the change they could make. The foundation also raised money after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and now they want to make a difference here.
The rock band is hosting a Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert at the House of Blues on October 22nd.
The show features live auctions that will benefit the United Way of Greater Houston
To purchase tickets click here
Listen to Sports Radio 610 to win your way into the show and lets make #HoustonStronger together