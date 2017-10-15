With Rumors Swirling on Brown, LT Clark Weighs In

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – With news early Sunday Duane Brown will return to the Texans after the bye week, the player manning his position weighed in on Brown’s absence during his holdout.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora said Sunday “Several general managers said they expect the Seahawks to focus their attention now on Duane Brown, a former Pro Bowl left tackle who has been holding out all season in Houston. Brown intends to end his holdout a week from Monday, when the Texans return from their Week 7 bye.”

Chris Clark has played left tackle for the Texans for the majority of the season. When asked about his teammate Clark said he still speaks with Brown and addressed the holdout.

“Yeah, I talk to him. I talk to Duane,” Clark said. “He’s doing what he needs to be done.”

He mentioned the team still feels fond of Brown.

“It’s our brother and we love him,” Clark said. “It’s just one of [those] things that, it’s an unfortunate situation that as Texans we have to go through.”

Brown has been absent from the team for the league year.

Clark mentioned he felt like he would be fine after the bye week despite leaving Sunday’s victory with a calf injury.

