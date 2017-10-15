Watson: Hue Jackson Told Me “Be Ready” On Draft Day

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — The Cleveland Browns traded out of the pick that became Deshaun Watson, swapping with the Houston Texans for the 12th overall selection in April.

But head coach Hue Jackson texted Watson as late as the morning of the first round, as first relayed by the CBS broadcast team.

“Hue texted me that morning and just said, Be ready. Anything can happen,” Watson said after the Texans 33-17 rout of the Browns at NRG Stadium.

It was a tough day for that news to come out for Cleveland.

Watson had three touchdown passes, giving him 15 on the year. That’s tied for the NFL lead, with Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz, and the all-time record for a rookie through six games.

The Browns, meanwhile, had Kevin Hogan throw three interceptions today, his first start since taking over for DeShone Kizer, who they took in the second round after passing on Watson.

The Texans head into the bye at 3-3. The Browns remain winless.

Jackson denied the CBS report at his press conference, only a few minutes before Watson took the podium and confirmed it.

Watson said he’s happy with the way things worked out.