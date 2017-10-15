O’Brien After Texans Rout Browns: I Think We Can Play Better

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — What could go well for the Houston Texans mostly did in their 33-17 lathering of the Cleveland Browns today at NRG Stadium.

Deshaun Watson had three touchdown passes, giving him a share of the NFL lead with Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz. It’s also the most touchdown passes for a rookie through six games, all-time.

The defense had three interceptions, two of them from Johnathan Joseph, who returned one 82 yards for a touchdown — all in their first game without JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

But head coach Bill O’Brien said he sees room for improvement.

“I think we can play better, to be honest with you,” O’Brien said. “I thought the second half wasn’t as good.”

This marks the fourth straight game that they’ve scored 30 or more points. Since 2008, only nine teams have had streaks of five such games or more, including Tom Brady’s New England Patriots three times, and Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos, Matt Ryan’s Atlanta Falcons and Drew Brees New Orleans Saints once each.

The Texans head into the bye at 3-3, marking only the second time in the O’Brien era that they’ve entered the break at or above .500.