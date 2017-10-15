Deshaun Watson Leads Texans To 33-17 Win Over Browns

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson led the Houston Texans to another big win this week over the team that traded the pick used to draft him.

Watson had three touchdowns and 225 yards on 17 of 29 passing, as they routed the Cleveland Browns 33-17 today at NRG Stadium, in the teams’ first meeting since Watson was selected in April.

That night, the Texans swapped picks with the Browns, moving all the way up to No. 12 overall and ultimately taking Watson.

Watson connected with Will Fuller from 39 yards out in the second quarter to make it 16-3, and found Braxton Miller and DeAndre Hopkins for scores later, giving him 15 touchdowns on the year.

That’s tied for the NFL lead, with Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz, and as many as Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage had all last year.

It was only Watson’s fifth NFL start, yet the Texans offense managed to score 30 or more points for the fourth straight week.

Watson did make one big mistake, misfiring in the fourth quarter on a pass that was intercepted by cornerback Jason McCourty and returned 56 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-10.

But by that point, the game was well out of reach.

In what was their first game without JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus, the Texans defense also held its own.

Johnathan Joseph had two interceptions, including one returned 82 yards for a touchdown, and Dylan Cole added another.

Kevin Hogan, who was promoted this week over second-round rookie DeShone Kizer, had only 140 yards on 20 of 37 passing.

It didn’t come without cost, as Cole left the game in the second quarter with what the team announced as a hamstring injury.

He did not return.

With the win, the Texans head into the bye at 3-3, making for only the second time in the Bill O’Brien era that they enter the week off at .500 or better. They’ve gone, in order, 3-5, 4-5 and 5-3.