Rockets Ready To Get Season Started

On Tuesday night, the Rockets will take the floor at Oracle Arena and take on the NBA’s defending champions who happen to be the odds on favorite to win a third title in four years, but if you think the Rockets’ season opener against the Warriors means more than a normal opener, think again.

“Nope,” Harden said. “One game.”

His Blasé attitude about facing the Warriors doesn’t mean Harden isn’t pumped about playing games that actually count.

“We’re excited man,” he said after the Rockets 106-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason finale. “This preseason has been fairly good for us. (We) are ready to get these 82 (games) going. We know there’s going to be some ups and some downs, but we’re excited for the process.”

Even with Friday’s loss to San Antonio, the Rockets went 5-1 in preseason play, which includes a win over the Shanghai Sharks, despite having Chris Paul, Nene, Ryan Anderson and Tarik Black miss multiple games, but Eric Gordon says the team got what it needed out of its exhibition schedule.

“There’s definitely things we can do better,” he said. “But, it’s a long season, and as long as our chemistry is right, which it is, I think we are just going to roll and have a good year.”

The year starts Tuesday against the defending champs, and while Harden didn’t think playing the Warriors makes the season opener any different, Gordon disagreed.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “We’re going to play to win. It’s going to be a great first game, and we want to see how we measure up with the team that we have now.”