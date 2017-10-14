Dynamo Head to Kansas City With Playoffs In Sight

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – With just two matches left in the regular season, Houston and Sporting Kansas City meet for the second time in a week on Sunday with both teams able to clinch a spot into the playoffs.

The path is easier for Sporting Kansas City (12-8-12, 48 points), who need just one point to lock up a spot as one of the top six teams in the Western Conference. In 16 home matches, Sporting Kansas City has only lost once.

For the Dynamo (12-10-10, 46 points), they can clinch a spot in the post season for the first time since 2013 with a win, or several other scenarios with help, but a win and no help is need. A road win hasn’t been the easiest thing to came by for the Dynamo this season as they have only one in 16 matches away from BBVA Compass Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Dynamo were trailing Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at intermission, but a Tomas Martinez second half goal followed by a Sporting Kansas City own goal, lifted the Dynamo to a critical victiory.

On the season Sporting Kansas City has sported the stingiest defense in the league, as they lead the MLS with just 27 goals allowed. Their 12 goal differential is also the best in the Western Conference.

Both teams will have several key contributors back from either international break, injury or suspension.

As far as the Dynamo are concerned, Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto, Boniek Garcia, Adolfo Machado and DaMarcus Beasley are expected to be available for selection after returning from representing their countries in World Cup qualifiers. Also Juan David Cabezas, who was left off the match day roster due to an injury, is more probable than questionable as head coach Wilmer Cabrera mentioned in his post game press conference following Wednesday’s win that Cabezas is close but wanted to be careful with him.

