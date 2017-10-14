Correa’s Walk-Off Double Gives Astros 2-0 Series Lead

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Jose Altuve scored all the way from first base on Carlos Correa’s one out, ninth inning double, giving the Astros a walk-off 2-1 win over the Yankees in game two of the American League Championship Series Saturday at Minute Maid Park, putting the Astros on top in the series, 2-0.

Correa’s double came on a 99 MPH fastball from Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, who had allowed a single to Altuve in the previous at bat, his second hit of the game, but it looked like Altuve would be thrown at the plate as Didi Gregorius’ relay throw to the plate beat him, but Yankees cather Gary Sanchez couldn’t handle it.

The walk-off win made Justin Verlander the game’s winning pitcher. He allowed just one run on five hits in nine innings. He walked one and struck out 13. He has won all eight starts that he has made in an Astros uniform.

The only blemish on the day for Verlander came in the fashion of back-to-back two out doubles by Aaron Hicks and Todd Frazier in the fifth inning, which followed Correa’s third home run of the playoffs in the fourth. Only two Yankees reached from that point on.

Luis Severino started for the Yankees and allowed just the Correa homer in four innings. Tommy Kahnle put up zeroes in the fifth and sixth innings, while David Robertson worked around Yuli Gurriel’s double in the seventh and tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Chapman struck out Josh Reddick to start the ninth before Altuve and Correa ended the game. They combined for four of Houston’s five hits. Gurriel had the other.

No Yankee had more than one hit, and they’ve combined for two runs on 10 hits with 27 strikeouts through the first two games of the series.

Game three will be Monday night at Yankee stadium.