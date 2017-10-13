Zest In The West Brings Zesty Culinary Experience to Houston

Zest in the West is a culinary event that you don’t want to miss. If you consider yourself a  foodies or wine enthusiast, be prepared to enjoy the culinary offerings from West Houston’s finest restaurants as they compete for the Best of Zest Culinary Awards.

This event will feature live music and a silent auction benefiting the West Houston Leadership Institute.

Join them as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of this culinary event.

This “Zesty” experience will take place on October 18th from 7pm until 10pm at Château Crystale –  2517 S Gessner Road Houston, Texas 77063

For more information click here

capture2 Zest In The West Brings Zesty Culinary Experience to Houston

