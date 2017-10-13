The Best Of Mad Radio 10-13

Today On Mad Radio: Another big weekend in Houston sports, five reasons the Texans will beat the Browns, five reasons to hate these Yankees, Dallas Keuchel’s emotional roller coaster, the worst moves by Houston front offices, Wade Smith, Dustin Fox and more.

Mad Radio takes a look at the the frustration Dallas Keuchel expressed following the trade deadline transitioned into his happiness heading into his start in Game 1 of the ALCS following the acquisition of Justin Verlander. Plus, his success against the Yankees.

Mike and Seth look at the three days ahead in Houston sports and if Vrabel needs to be saved by Romeo.

Mad Radio gives the five reasons the Texans will beat the Browns courtesy of Landry Locker and Seth gives Landry an assignment.

Mad Radio goes through all of the big football games of the weekend including Texans-Browns and Texas-OU.

In the spirit of the Browns getting bashed for their passing of Deshaun Watson Mad Radio goes through the most cringe worthy front office moves made by Houston teams.

Every member of Mad Radio was nominated for Worst Take Of The Week, but following an earlier segment Landry decides that there needs to be a last minute worst take winner.

Mad Radio provides the city of Houston with five reasons to hate this version of the Yankees heading into the ALCS.

Mad Takes: Dallas Keuchel’s Emotions, Zeke’s Suspension And A “Shocking” Scandal

National champion, former NFL player and current radio host in Cleveland Dustin Fox joins Mad Radio to breakdown the emotions in Cleveland regarding Deshaun Watson, the game Sunday and more.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss his thoughts on the offensive line and more. Plus, Wade’s bye week tale results in an interesting discovery about Mike’s love life.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss why he thinks Duane Brown will play this season and says that he believes that if he were Duane he’d be attracted to the Texans because of Deshaun Watson.

Mad Radio breaks down every angle of the ALCS including if we could see a surprising start from Lance McCullers in the series.

Landry Locker goes through the things to like in the ALCS, on the Texans and more in this week’s edition of Landry Likes. Plus, the guys give their score predictions.