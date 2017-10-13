Rockets Fall In Preseason Finale

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)—The Rockets finish the preseason 5-1 after falling in their finale to the San Antonio Spurs 106-97 Friday night at Toyota Center.

Houston played without Chris Paul and Nene, but Tarik made his first appearance of the preseason and finished with four points and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

Eric Gordon started in place of the injured Paul (bruised left knee) and finished as the game’s high scorer with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He drained 5-of-7 from behind the 3-point line in the first half, only to make 1-of-6 after halftime.

James Harden played 34 minutes and finished with 15 points on 17 shots. He added 11 assists, but as a team, the Rockets had just 19 to go with 14 assists.

The Rockets shot just 38.6 percent from the field, while San Antonio lit it up by making 53 percent of its shots. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 26 points, while Rudy Gay added 14 off the bench.

The Rockets will take the floor again on Tuesday night in Oakland when they take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors in their regular season opener.