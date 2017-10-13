O’Brien: Browns Game Will Be “Very Tough” For Texans

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — With the winless Cleveland Browns coming to NRG Stadium this week, it would be easy for fans to chalk it up as a sure win for the Houston Texans.

Head coach Bill O’Brien doesn’t see it that way.

“I think this is going to be a very tough game,” O’Brien said. “I’m not just saying it. I’ve been around. I’m just telling you, to win a game in the NFL, it’s very, very difficult. … The Browns have been close in a lot of games. We need to play a really, really top notch, great football game to win the game on Sunday.”

After last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans are 2-3, one game back of the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns, meanwhile, are 0-5.

“I don’t think there’s much of a talent gap at all, I’ll be honest with you,” O’Brien said. “I think the league is set up to be an 8-8 league, with the draft rules, the free agency rules, the best team in the league every years drafts last, that’s the prime example, things like that.”

Their last game before the bye, this week’s matchup will also be the Texans first without JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus, who were both lost for the season last week. O’Brien said they’ll have to adjust on defense, play well on offense and, most important, execute in the clutch.