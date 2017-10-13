Keuchel Adds To Astros Postseason History

By Derek Fogel
Filed Under: ALCS, american league, American League Championship Series, Astros, Houston Astros, MLB, mlb playoffs, MLB Postseason, New York Yankees, yankees

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starter Dallas Keuchel had a masterful performance in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. It took him 109 pitches to dominate his way through 7 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. They are the most punch outs by an Astros pitcher in the postseason since Nolan Ryan’s 12 in Game 5 of the 1986 NLDS and Mike Scott’s 14 in Game 1 of the 1986 NLCS.

“I made a few good pitches and I got lucky on a few, but hey, that’s great company to be in and I’ll take it,” Dallas said. “If I’m in that company and we get a loss, I don’t really care about it. Since we got the win, it’s a nice couple guys to be with. This franchise has a rich history of not just good players but good pitchers.”

Keuchel also continued his superiority over the Yankees organization. He lowered his career ERA against them to near 1.00 in 8 career starts. More impressively, Dallas has never allowed a home run to the Bronx Bombers in over 50 innings pitched.

“There’s really no hard explanation for it. I think it’s just pitch execution and it’s just been there more times than it hasn’t against the Yankees,” Keuchel said. “The Yankees are so storied, it’s such a storied franchise and they have so much a rich history that you almost don’t even have to get up for the game, you’re already up for it.”

More from Derek Fogel
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen