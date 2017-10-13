Keuchel Adds To Astros Postseason History

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starter Dallas Keuchel had a masterful performance in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. It took him 109 pitches to dominate his way through 7 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. They are the most punch outs by an Astros pitcher in the postseason since Nolan Ryan’s 12 in Game 5 of the 1986 NLDS and Mike Scott’s 14 in Game 1 of the 1986 NLCS.

“I made a few good pitches and I got lucky on a few, but hey, that’s great company to be in and I’ll take it,” Dallas said. “If I’m in that company and we get a loss, I don’t really care about it. Since we got the win, it’s a nice couple guys to be with. This franchise has a rich history of not just good players but good pitchers.”

Keuchel also continued his superiority over the Yankees organization. He lowered his career ERA against them to near 1.00 in 8 career starts. More impressively, Dallas has never allowed a home run to the Bronx Bombers in over 50 innings pitched.

“There’s really no hard explanation for it. I think it’s just pitch execution and it’s just been there more times than it hasn’t against the Yankees,” Keuchel said. “The Yankees are so storied, it’s such a storied franchise and they have so much a rich history that you almost don’t even have to get up for the game, you’re already up for it.”