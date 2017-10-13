Joel Heath: I’m Not Trying To Be JJ Watt

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — With JJ Watt out for the year, the Houston Texans will be relying on a number of players, stars and glue guys alike, to step up and fill the void.

Heading into this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns, one of those players, defensive end Joel Heath, said he’s not trying to be Watt — he’s only trying to be himself out there.

“He’s irreplaceable,” Heath said. “Just what he’s done in his career, and his leadership qualities that he brought this year, he’s absolutely irreplaceable.”

Heath, 24, went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2016, signing with the Texans that offseason. He appeared in 12 games as a rookie, starting six and logging five tackles and two sacks.

Of course, Watt was also lost for the year early that season, but the defense had Whitney Mercilus to help pick up the slack.

After losing both Watt and Mercilus for the year last week, Heath said the defense plans to play disciplined and stick to the script.