Houston Astros ALCS Official Roster

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Astros are getting ready to kick off their first-ever American League Championship Series appearance against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Friday morning the team officially named their roster for the series.

The team made only one change to the roster from the ALDS. They removed infielder Tyler White and added pitcher Collin McHugh. The team will carry twelve pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and five outfielders.

The full roster is below:

POSITION

PITCHERS (12)

47 Devenski, Chris……………………..RHP

53 Giles, Ken…………………………….RHP

44 Gregerson, Luke……………………RHP

36 Harris, Will……………………………RHP

60 Keuchel, Dallas…………………….. LHP

46 Liriano, Francisco…………………. LHP

43 McCullers Jr., Lance………………RHP

31 McHugh, Collin……………………..RHP

50 Morton, Charlie……………………..RHP

59 Musgrove, Joe………………………RHP

41 Peacock, Brad………………………RHP

35 Verlander, Justin……………………RHP

CATCHERS (3)

30 Centeno, Juan…………………………..C

11 Gattis, Evan………………………………C

16 McCann, Brian…………………………..C

INFIELDERS (5)

27 Altuve, Jose…………………………….. IF

2 Bregman, Alex…………………………. IF

1 Correa, Carlos…………………………. IF

9 Gonzalez, Marwin…………………….. IF

10 Gurriel, Yuli……………………………… IF

OUTFIELDERS (5)

15 Beltrán, Carlos……………………….. OF

21 Fisher, Derek…………………………. OF

3 Maybin, Cameron…………………… OF

22 Reddick, Josh………………………… OF

4 Springer, George……………………. OF

The team may only make changes to this roster if a player is hurt and unable to return during the series.