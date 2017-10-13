Houston Astros ALCS Official Roster

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Astros are getting ready to kick off their first-ever American League Championship Series appearance against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Friday morning the team officially named their roster for the series.
The team made only one change to the roster from the ALDS. They removed infielder Tyler White and added pitcher Collin McHugh. The team will carry twelve pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and five outfielders.
The full roster is below:
POSITION
PITCHERS (12)
47 Devenski, Chris……………………..RHP
53 Giles, Ken…………………………….RHP
44 Gregerson, Luke……………………RHP
36 Harris, Will……………………………RHP
60 Keuchel, Dallas…………………….. LHP
46 Liriano, Francisco…………………. LHP
43 McCullers Jr., Lance………………RHP
31 McHugh, Collin……………………..RHP
50 Morton, Charlie……………………..RHP
59 Musgrove, Joe………………………RHP
41 Peacock, Brad………………………RHP
35 Verlander, Justin……………………RHP
CATCHERS (3)
30 Centeno, Juan…………………………..C
11 Gattis, Evan………………………………C
16 McCann, Brian…………………………..C
INFIELDERS (5)
27 Altuve, Jose…………………………….. IF
2 Bregman, Alex…………………………. IF
1 Correa, Carlos…………………………. IF
9 Gonzalez, Marwin…………………….. IF
10 Gurriel, Yuli……………………………… IF
OUTFIELDERS (5)
15 Beltrán, Carlos……………………….. OF
21 Fisher, Derek…………………………. OF
3 Maybin, Cameron…………………… OF
22 Reddick, Josh………………………… OF
4 Springer, George……………………. OF
The team may only make changes to this roster if a player is hurt and unable to return during the series.