Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – There are checklists. Then there are ULTIMATE CHECKLISTS like the one In the Loop put together ahead of the Astros and Yankees squaring off in the ALCS (Bold Wins).

Starting Pitcher Number 1 :

Dallas Keuchel – Masahiro Tanaka

Advantage Astros here. Tanaka is worse on the road and boasts an ERA over eight against the Astros in his career. As far as Keuchel, he’s a big game pitcher in a big game. Trust him.

Catcher:

Brian McCann – Gary Sanchez

Sanchez. John and I debated who won on defense here but Sanchez is a young stud with the bat. He gets the nod over the vet.

First Base:

Yuli Gurriel – Greg Bird

Yuli has played in big games before, just not in the MLB. He also has a hot streak coming out of the Red Sox series. An underrated but steady portion of the Astros, Yuli gets the nod here.

Second Base:

Jose Altuve – Starlin Castro

One of the MVP. The other is not.

Third Base:

Alex Bregman – Todd Frazier

John advocated well for Frazier saying the power is more consistent and the glove is better. I think Bregman is better with the leather but the power point is well noted so despite disagreeing we let Frazier get the check here.

Shortstop:

Carlos Correa – DiDi Gregorius

This is closer than you would think it would be but Correa has the edge here. Slicker glove and better consistent power.

Left Field:

Marwin Gonzalez – Brett Gardner

It’s not Marlose it’s Marwin, you guys. Gardner is fresh off something like 2-20 against the Indians.

Centerfield:

George Springer – Aaron Hicks

Springer has more pop and the defense is comparable but Hicks wins there. Close but Astros.

Right Field:

Josh Reddick – Aaron Judge

MVP runner-up gets it here. Reddick is really really good but Judge will not be Indians series Judge.

Designated Hitters:

Carlos Beltran – Jacoby Ellsbury

Beltran. Ellsbury has struggled to hit recently.

Evan Gattis – Chase Headley

Gattis. Headley has struggled to hit recently.

Starting Pitcher 2:

Justin Verlander – Luis Severino

Verlander. Nails since he got here. Severino has trouble working clean games.

Starting Pitchers 3 and 4:

Astros 3 and 4 (We don’t know who it will be) – Sonny Gray and C.C. Sabathia

Should be Peacock and Morton but even if the McBrothers (McHugh and McCullers) were inserted the talent of Gray and experience of the big fella have advantage Yankees here.

Relief Pitchers:

Chris Devenski – David Robertson

Robertson is a freak. Dang near unhittable. Would close on most teams. Best RP not named Chapman in this series.

Will Harris – Tommy Kahnle

Kahnle has been better than Harris and the lack of trust from game four has me thinking Tommy here.

Closer:

Ken Giles – Aroldis Chapman

Chapman has the experience here and he is better.

Final Tally: Astros 9 Yankees 7

Cody’s Prediction: Astros in 5

John’s Prediction: Astros in 6

