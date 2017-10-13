Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

By Cody Stoots

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – There are checklists. Then there are ULTIMATE CHECKLISTS like the one In the Loop put together ahead of the Astros and Yankees squaring off in the ALCS (Bold Wins).

Starting Pitcher Number 1 :

Dallas Keuchel – Masahiro Tanaka

gettyimages 838657708 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Advantage Astros here. Tanaka is worse on the road and boasts an ERA over eight against the Astros in his career. As far as Keuchel, he’s a big game pitcher in a big game. Trust him.

Catcher:

Brian McCann – Gary Sanchez

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees connects on a 3-run home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Gary Sanchez (Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Sanchez. John and I debated who won on defense here but Sanchez is a young stud with the bat. He gets the nod over the vet.

First Base:

Yuli Gurriel – Greg Bird

gettyimages jamie squire Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Yuli has played in big games before, just not in the MLB. He also has a hot streak coming out of the Red Sox series. An underrated but steady portion of the Astros, Yuli gets the nod here.

Second Base:

Jose Altuve – Starlin Castro

gettyimages 455880846 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

One of the MVP. The other is not.

Third Base:

Alex Bregman – Todd Frazier

gettyimages 860354112 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

John advocated well for Frazier saying the power is more consistent and the glove is better. I think Bregman is better with the leather but the power point is well noted so despite disagreeing we let Frazier get the check here.

Shortstop:

Carlos Correa – DiDi Gregorius

gettyimages 492355702 copy Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

This is closer than you would think it would be but Correa has the edge here. Slicker glove and better consistent power.

Left Field:

Marwin Gonzalez – Brett Gardner

gettyimages 676829894 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Eric Christian Smith/Getty Images)

It’s not Marlose it’s Marwin, you guys. Gardner is fresh off something like 2-20 against the Indians.

Centerfield:

George Springer – Aaron Hicks

gettyimages 858414742 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Springer has more pop and the defense is comparable but Hicks wins there. Close but Astros.

Right Field:

Josh Reddick – Aaron Judge

gettyimages 859530982 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

MVP runner-up gets it here. Reddick is really really good but Judge will not be Indians series Judge.

Designated Hitters:

Carlos Beltran – Jacoby Ellsbury

gettyimages 837489218 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Beltran. Ellsbury has struggled to hit recently.

Evan Gattis – Chase Headley

gettyimages 611268790 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Gattis. Headley has struggled to hit recently.

Starting Pitcher 2:

Justin Verlander – Luis Severino

gettyimages 858025140 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Verlander. Nails since he got here. Severino has trouble working clean games.

Starting Pitchers 3 and 4:

Astros 3 and 4 (We don’t know who it will be) – Sonny Gray and C.C. Sabathia

481893639 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

Should be Peacock and Morton but even if the McBrothers (McHugh and McCullers) were inserted the talent of Gray and experience of the big fella have advantage Yankees here.

Relief Pitchers:

Chris Devenski – David Robertson

gettyimages 857292148 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Robertson is a freak. Dang near unhittable. Would close on most teams. Best RP not named Chapman in this series.

Will Harris – Tommy Kahnle

gettyimages 859560750 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Kahnle has been better than Harris and the lack of trust from game four has me thinking Tommy here.

Closer:

Ken Giles – Aroldis Chapman

gettyimages 860361098 Astros vs Yankees Ultimate ALCS Checklist

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 11: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees celebrates their 5 to 2 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game Five of the American League Divisional Series at Progressive Field on October 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chapman has the experience here and he is better.

Final Tally: Astros 9 Yankees 7

Cody’s Prediction: Astros in 5

John’s Prediction: Astros in 6

Follow Stoots on Twitter – @Cody_Stoots

More from Cody Stoots
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen