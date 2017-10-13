ALCS Game 2 Pitching Preview

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The American League Championship Series has another premiere starting pitching matchup on Saturday between the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Yankees’ Luis Severino. Both of them are coming off solid outings in their respective Division Series. However, neither of them have much experience against their opposing team.

“I haven’t faced any of them. I don’t know my thoughts. It’s kind of a wait and see and once I make my pitches to them then you just kind of adjust on the fly,” Verlander said.

Just four players in the New York lineup have faced him more than ten times. Jacoby Ellsbury has the most at-bats (27), followed by Brett Gardner (26), Todd Frazier (17) and Chase Headley (15). Despite the lack of familiarity, there are not many secrets according to Verlander.

“They have scouting reports on me, I have scouting reports on them. I think we all know our strengths and weaknesses,” Justin said. “But you never know what a guy’s going to see well or what he’s not going to see well. You just don’t know that until you get out there. So that’s one of those things that we’ll have to figure out in the game.”

The Astros do not have much experience against Luis Severino either. Josh Reddick has 7 at-bats against him which leads the team. The most success from their lineup comes from Yuli Gurriel who has 4 hits in 5 at-bats facing Luis.