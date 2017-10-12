Matchup: Keuchel vs Judge

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Prior to his American League Championship Series Game 1 start on Friday, Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel spoke to the media Thursday about the upcoming challenges against the New York Yankees. The matchup that comes to the forefront is against superstar Aaron Judge, a potential Most Valuable Player candidate. While he was a terror in the regular season, he went rather quietly in the Division Series against the Indians striking out 16 times.

“He’s such a unique player… For people to say he was exposed, or what not, I don’t believe in that. I think he’s a tremendous talent and one swing can change the course of the game. I don’t really feel like there’s one game plan going in,” Keuchel said.

Despite being shutdown against Cleveland, Judge had a small amount of postseason success against Minnesota when he went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Wild Card game. Keuchel only faced New York once this season on May 11th. In that game he contained Judge to 0-for-3 with two ground outs and a strikeout.

“I’ve only pitched against him once, but he’s going to be a mystery to me,” Dallas said. “As long as I make my pitches, I think I’m going to fare well but there’s always that mistake pitch that he hits out.”

The Yankee lineup has a combined batting average of .181 and have 2 home runs off of Keuchel . Chase Headley has seen him the most times with 22 at-bats and has one of those homers. The other comes from Aaron Hicks who only has 2 total hits against Keuchel.