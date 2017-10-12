Lamar Miller On Browns QB Change: I’m Glad We Don’t Have That Problem

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — One thing the Houston Texans don’t have to worry about anymore: instability at quarterback.

Heading into this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns, who announced on Wednesday that they’re benching second round rookie DeShone Kizer and promoting Kevin Hogan, running back Lamar Miller said he’s happy they’re past that, organizationally.

“Not having a quarterback is kind of tough,” Miller said.

Miller, who signed with the Texans last summer, got only a glimpse of the turnstile they’ve had at quarterback the last few years.

Brock Osweiler was benched 12 games into a four-year, $72 million contract in favor of Tom Savage, whose hold on the starting job lasted all of 30 minutes in the regular season opener.

But since head coach Bill O’Brien took over, the Texans have had 10 different quarterbacks, tied for the most in the NFL over the span.

The other team? The Browns.

“I don’t know their situation because I’m not over there playing,” Miller said. “But I’m glad we have a quarterback, we don’t have that problem.”

