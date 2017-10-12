Dynamo Earn Three Crucial Points In Comeback Over Sporting KC

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Dynamo earned a crucial three points in the race for a spot in the MLS playoffs rallying from a 1-nil deficit at halftime and defeating Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Wednesday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

With the victory the Dynamo improve to 12-10-10 on the season with 46 points giving them sole possession of the fifth spot in the postseason and just two points behind SKC for the second seed.

“It was a massive win, but also it was a test in terms of how deep our team is, how strong are we going to be at home; despite not having five players that had International duties,” Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera said after the game. “(Sporting KC) was a great test for all of us and I’m proud of this team because we have shown that we have depth, that we have character in our players. We played against one of the toughest teams and we never lost focus, we were organized and we came to take step-by-step actions to win the game.”

Kansas City, playing shorthanded just like Dynamo with several players returning from international duty, scored the first goal of the match in the 32nd minute. Midfielder Jimmy Medranda blasted a Gerso Fernandes shot that skipped past Tyler Deric just inside the far post low to give SKC the 1-nil lead which they took into the locker room at half time.

The Dynamo found the equalizer in the 63rd minute off the foot of Tomas Martinez. He found the net off an AJ De La Garza cross that deflected right to him and struck the ball off the volley and past Andre Dykstra to even the game at 1-1.

In the 77th minute an own goal from Sporting Kansas City put the Dynamo ahead 2-1. After a KC handball on the nearside touchline, Martinez on the free kick slid a cross inside the box that was deflected by Erik Palmer-Brown of SKC and his clearance attempt found the back of his own net to give the Dynamo their first lead of the match.

“It’s massive and we knew we had to get a positive result. Three points was the only result we needed. It is tough going down 1-0 coming in at halftime, but that’s what this team is about: being resilient and stepping up whenever our backs are against the wall. I thought we responded very well.”

The Dynamo will now travel to Kansas City for the second half of the home and home series which was created as a result of Hurricane Harvey postponing a match from late August. Wednesday’s match was that make-up result. The Dynamo’s magic number for clinching a playoff spot is three points.

