Clowney, Joseph Miss Second Straight Practice For Texans

By Alex Del Barrio
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Jadeveon, Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – For the second straight day Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney missed practice on Thursday as the the Texans prepare for a week six matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney was on Wednesday’s injury report with a knee injury along with seven other Texans in the “Did Not Practice” designation.

Also missing for the second straight practice was cornerback Johnathan Joseph who is dealing with a groin injury. Joseph was on the practice field, but not dressed out as the team practiced in full pads.

Linebacker Benardrick McKinney also missed his second straight practice with a hip injury and safety Corey Moore remains in the concussion protocol and did not practice again on Thursday.

Kareem Jackson, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury returned to the practice field on Thursday.

