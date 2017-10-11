Watson: Doesn’t Use Browns Trading Out Of Pick For Extra Motivation

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — On the first night of the 2017 NFL Draft, two teams drafted quarterbacks not named Deshaun Watson.

A third traded out of the pick that became Deshaun Watson.

Heading into this week’s game with that team, the Cleveland Browns, Watson said he doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder.

“Nah, not at all,” Watson said.

Watson has thrived with the Houston Texans so far.

In four starts, he’s has led the offense to 30 or more points three times, posted an ESPN QBR over 88.0 three times and thrown 12 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Last week, he tied a rookie record with five touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs, after which the Pro Football Hall of Fame called to ask if they could display his cleats in Canton.

The Browns, meanwhile, announced today they’d be benching second round-rookie DeShone Kizer in favor of Kevin Hogan.

Watson said that’s all water under the bridge now.