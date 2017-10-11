The Best Of Mad Radio 10-11

Mike starts the show with the need to get something off his chest, which leads Seth to question why exactly he’s so worked up about it.

Deshaun Watson looks like the quarterback of the future for the Houston Texans, but is that alone enough to make 2017 a successful season for the Texans?

The always energetic former Houston Texan and current owner of The Athletic Room Kailee Wong joins Mad Radio to discuss what the banged-up Texans defense can do each week to give the team a chance to win and more.

In this week’s version of the Texans Drive Breakdown Mike, Seth and Kailee Wong give an in-depth breakdown of the Texans scoring drive that ended in a pass from Deshaun Watson to Will Fuller.

John McClain discusses the long-term of JJ Watt following his second consecutive season-ending injury and if the Texans front office would ever dare ask him to take a pay cut.

Ask John McClain Anything 10/11: Strip Clubs, More Foreman and More.

John McClain gives numbers to put in perspective the start Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has had to his career.

Mad Radio cuts up with John McClain, talks random stuff, old school baseball and some Texans in the final segment of his weekly visit.

Mike Meltser and Landry Locker try to convince Seth Payne that Sunday’s game against winless Cleveland is a must-win for the Houston Texans.