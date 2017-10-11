The Best Of Gallant At Night 10-11

Paul shoots back at a certain person criticizing his coverage of the USMNT’s loss and talks which team he’d rather see the Astros face in the ALCS.

In the Nightly News: The Texans bring in some reinforcements and more.

Houston rap legend Lil Flip joins to educate Paul on Screw music, his post-Harvey efforts in the community, the new look Rockets and more.

Paul explores what the Texans could do to patch up their weakened defense.

Paul ranks the top quarterbacks of this NFL season thus far.

Paul shares his thoughts after his first listen of the classic UGK album ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ and producer Ryan Rockett continues Paul’s Houston hip hop lesson.

Paul reacts to the Yankees’ 5-2 victory vs the Indians and their impending ALCS matchup vs the Astros, Hollywood perverts and more in The Last Call.