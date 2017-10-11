Texans Place Watt & Mercilus On IR; Sign Veterans To Take Their Place

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans officially moved two fo their defensive stars, J.J> Watt and Whitney Mercilus, to the Injured Reserve list on Wednesday. They signed three other players in subsequent moves.

The Texans added veterans Lamarr Houston (LB) and Kendall Langford (DE) to the roster from free agency. The team also signed rookie guard Dorian Johnson from the Arizona Cardinal Practice Squad to the active roster.

Watt will be sidelined for the season after fracturing his tibial plateau in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Mercilus also left that game with a pectoral injury that will also sideline him for the season.

Langford has played in the league for 10-years for the Dolphins, Rams, Colts and the Saints this season. Houston is in his 8th year in the NFL sending time with both the Raiders and Bears. Neither is expected to start this week against the Browns.