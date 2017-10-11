Texans Injury Report Lengthy; Bouncing Back After Big Defensive Losses

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans had eight players out of practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s match-up with the Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday’s injury report the Texans released that OLB/DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee), cornerback Kareem Jackson (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (groin), linebacker Benardrick McKinney (hip), returner Jordan Todman (calf) and Corey Moore (concussion) all did not practice. Kevin Johnson is still recovering from a knee injury suffered against the Bengals in week two. New acquisition Ben Heeney has yet to practice since being acquired last week.

Several players also were limited in practice on Wednesday including back-up running back D’Onta Foreman (hip)

The Texans lost defensive end JJ Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus to season ending injuries last Sunday against the Chiefs. The Texans added a pair of new defenders in veteran defensive end Kendall Langford, and veteran linebacker Lamarr Houston.

The Texans are moving on from the losses of Watt and Mercilus and will look ahead and try to fill-in the gaps with the new pieces and those in reserve.

“It was a very good response,” Head Coach Bill O’Brien said on Wednesday. “We had really good focus in the meetings this morning, good focus in the walkthroughs, had really one of our better Wednesday practices. And you’re right, it’s unfortunate. You feel for the guys when they get injured – J.J. (Watt) (and) Whitney (Mercilus) missing a year after all the time they put in – but at the end of the day, there’s a big but there, like I said the other day, the train keeps moving. It’s not going to be one guy that takes their spot. It’s going to be multiple guys, it’s going to be schematic, it’s going to be a unified effort to make up for the loss of them.”

#Texans injury report for Wednesday. Several did not practice including Clowney, K. Jacksons and J. Joseph pic.twitter.com/2K3nVJU4Zx — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) October 11, 2017

