Hue Jackson: I’m Not Gonna Get Into Passing On Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson could’ve become a Cleveland Brown, if the Cleveland Browns wanted him.

Instead, they traded the No. 12 overall pick in April’s draft to the Houston Texans, who selected Watson and have since seen him emerge as one of the NFL’s most promising young players.

Heading into this week’s game, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he’s not interested in revisiting the decision to pass on Watson.

“I’m not gonna really get into that pick,” Jackson said. “Deshaun plays for Houston. He’s doing a fantastic job for them, just like everybody knew he would.”

Watson, 22, has scored five touchdowns in each of the past two weeks, and led the offense to 30 points or more in three straight.

Cleveland, meanwhile, announced it was benching second round-rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in favor of Kevin Hogan.