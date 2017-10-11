Alex Cora Amongst MLB Manager Rumor Mill

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Boston Red Sox’s Manager John Farrell was fired Wednesday morning and the rumor mill already began to churn as to who would be the replacement. Managers undergo incredible scrutiny and Astros Manager A.J. Hinch is no stranger to it and learning from it. While an opening has already been made in Boston and more are possible to come along as the offseason grows closer, it is likely that the Astros could lose a part of their coaching staff.

“There’s 30 of these jobs and they are hard to get, they’re harder to keep and John is a good man and has had a lot of success in this league,” Hinch said. “I appreciate what it takes to have this job, I appreciate even more what it takes to keep this job.”

Astros Bench Coach Alex Cora has already been speculated as a potential candidate for the Red Sox opening. This comes as no surprise to Hinch. In fact, he endorses Cora.

“Mark this down, if there’s a managerial opening, whether it’s this year, or if he happens to come back next year here, his name is going to be linked to it. He’s going to be a manager. He deserves all the recognition that he’s getting and he’s a viable candidate if any of them call.”

There is a lot that Cora brings to the table according to Hinch. Namely his experience as a player is a big factor. Cora was an infielder in Major League Baseball from 1998 to 2011 with the Dodgers, Indians, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers and Nationals.

“Alex is very relatable to a lot of different parts of organization. He connects well with players, he’s very open-minded and has grown as a baseball mind, he’s very bright… He has presence, he has a little bit of the ‘it’ factor when it comes to having conviction in his decisions,” A.J. said. “I was really glad we have been able to be part of the transition from player to coach which is a transition for a lot of us”