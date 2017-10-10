The Best Of Mad Radio 10-10

Today on Mad Radio: Reaction to the Astros advancing, the Texans facing adversity moving forward, TrainWreck Tuesday, John Harris and much more.

Mike and Seth react to the Astros advancing to the ALCS following an awful Sunday in the city of Houston.

Mike and Seth take a look at the mood of the Texans the Monday after they lost JJ Watt and and Whitney Mercilus for the season.

Mad Radio lists the NFL teams that are DONE five weeks into the season.

Mike goes through all of the moves Astros GM Jeff Luhnow made that were on display in the Astros ALDS win Monday afternoon.

What are the expectations for the Texans moving forward without two of their best defensive players and can Deshaun Watson carry this team to the playoffs?

Mad Radio goes through the wild audio from the football weekend just as they do every Tuesday at 7:45 on Trainwreck Tuesday on SportsRadio 610.

Mike and Seth look at what the Texans strengths are as a football team.

Mike and Seth discuss the questionable decisions AJ Hinch made during the ALDS and if it’s fair to question them despite the win.

Mad Radio reacts to the elements the Astros faced and overcame in their ALDS Series with against the Red Sox and a moment in the ninth inning that could have been a blessing in disguise.

John Harris joins Mad Radio to discuss why andhow the injury-riddled Texans can overcome the adversity facing them.

MeltsDown: James Harden Vs Kevin McHale