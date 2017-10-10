Fertitta: “I Would’ve Been Been Scared To Pay $2.2 Billion For An NFL Franchise

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)—Right now, the National Football League might be America’s richest, most popular sport, but new Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta says now isn’t the time to buy and NFL team.

“We really don’t know where football is going,” he said after being introduced Tuesday as the new Rockets owner. “Even people that I know in football are concerned that where’s it going to be in 50-60 years.”

Fertitta bought the Rockets for $2.2 billion from Leslie Alexander, and he says right now, the NBA is the best league to buy into.

“There’s nothing like the NFL, we all agree. We wait for football season, but there are people that truly don’t know where it’s going to be in 50 years. Then you have baseball that the average viewing age is 60 years old, and then you have the NBA that has become this true world sport besides soccer.”

While the NFL still gets higher ratings, by a mile, those numbers have fallen a bit over the last couple of seasons, and the league is dealing with controversies from player protests during the National Anthem to the handling of concussions, issues that the NBA has been able to avoid.

It’s been three years since the Pegula family bought the Buffalo Bills for $1.1 billion, and according to Forbes, that franchise is now valued at $1.6 billion, making the least valuable NFL team. 22 of the 32 teams in the National Football League are worth more than what Fertitta paid for the Rockets, but that doesn’t matter to the new Rockets owner.

“I’ll tell you this, I would’ve been scared to pay $2.2 billion for an NFL franchise today.”