Dynamo Ready For First Of Final Three Matches

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Down to three matches left in the regular season, the Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City continue their surge for the post season on Wednesday in the first of two matches against one another this week.

Wednesday’s match is the makeup of the postponed match in August between the two teams due to Hurricane Harvey.

Sporting Kansas City is in a better position than the Dynamo entering the midweek tilt. With 48 points Sporting Kansas City sits in second place in the Western Conference table, just three points behind first place Vancouver. Sporting Kansas City can clinch a playoff spot with a draw.

The Dynamo enter Wednesday’s match with 43 points and currently in fifth place, just one points ahead of both seventh place Real Salt Lake and eighth place San Jose.

With a win against Minnesota United FC on September 30th, the last match for the Dynamo before the international break, the Dynamo snapped a six match winless draught.

On the season Sporting Kansas City has sported the stingiest defense in the league, as they lead the MLS with just 25 goals allowed. Their 13 goal differential is also the best in the Western Conference.

Home field advantage is always a factor and the home/away splits for the two clubs are drastic. The Dynamo are 10-1-4 at home (tied for the most home wins in the Western Conference), while Sporting Kansas City is just 2-6-7 in road matches. The two wins are the second lowest amongst playoff contenders in the West, just ahead of Houston’s one.

Both teams will have several players out for Wednesday’s match because of international duty or injuries. It appears the Dynamo will be without DeMarcus Beasley, Alberth Elis, Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto and Adolfo Machado because of international duty.

Sporting Kansas City will be without Graham Zusi due to suspension, Matt Besler and Benny Feilhaber due to international duty while Tim Melia is reportedly out due to injury.

Erick Torres, who leads the Dynamo with 14 goals this season, is back in Houston following the death of his father. Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with eight goals.

Listen to Wednesday’s match beginning with a 6:30 p.m. prematch show on CBS Sports Radio 650.