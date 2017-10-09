The Chiefs Are The Best Team In The NFL, But It Took Everything From Them To Leave NRG With A Win

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – It’s official, the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL.

After beating the Houston Texans on Sunday night football, on the road, 42-34, the Chiefs remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 5-0 record.

Behind Alex Smith, the Chiefs totaled 324 yards passing on 29 completions, and the offense as a whole racked up nearly 500 yards, finishing with 450 net yards.

Even though the Chiefs left Houston with a win, it took nearly everything out of them to hold off a charging Texans team.

With the Chiefs leading 23-7 at the half, no J.J. Watt or Whitney Mercilus both out due to injuries, and rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson only completing four passes, it looked like the Texans were going to be in for a long night.

However, Watson battled back, throwing for four touchdowns in the second half.

“We needed every point we could get,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of the game Sunday night.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs lead 26-13, but Waston found Will Fuller running down the field and nailed him in stride for a 48-yard touchdown, and after the extra point, the team was within six points.

With the Texans building a little bit of momentum, the Chiefs answered right back with a six-play 70-yard drive, extending the lead back to double digits.

“You can make plays here and there, and obviously they did that, but I think if you keep answering them, then it kind of becomes demoralizing,” Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith shared when asked about the importance of scoring when the Texans cut it to six. “You keep that score out in front, we kept making it a two-score game.”

After that score, the Texans were not about to answer the Chiefs, going three and out, punting to Tyreek Hill, the fastest player in the NFL and he sprinted down the sidelines returning the punt 82 yards, and with seven minutes left in the game, and lead 19 points, it was over.

Even still, Watson managed to throw for two more touchdowns, totaling five on the night, but the Texans just had too many points overcome with the clock ticking away.

“Heck of a player, sky’s the limit for him,” Reid said when asked about Watson after the game.

The Chiefs, Sunday showed why they are the best team in the league. They had the offense to put up 42 points, they had the defense to frustrate Watson and make him work hard for all of his scores, many times the young rookie had to dodge oncoming rushers and make amazing plays, which he did, plus they also had excellent special teams play.

Even with all that said, the Texans did give the 5-0 Chiefs a run for their money.

“Bill’s (Bill O’Brien) got a good football team here, he had some injuries on his side too that I know were pretty devastating there, but I know they’ll rebound,” Reid said.

Still a very long season, but with as many times as these two teams have played each other over the past few years, the Texans might not be finished with the Chiefs just yet this season.