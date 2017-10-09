The Best of The Triple Threat 10-09-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted react for two segments to the Texans loss on Sunday Night Football to the Chiefs, which includes thoughts on the injuries to J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss what some believe to be another game management mistake by Texans coach Bill O’Brien when he punted down two scores in the 4th quarter. A punt that was returned for a touchdown by Tyreek Hill.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Since it’s Monday, Sean, Rich, and Ted mocked people from the world of football including an unwise celebration.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros finishing off the Red Sox in Game 4 to win their MLB Playoffs series.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the future of J.J. Watt with the Texans after the star pass rusher was hurt against Kansas City. Will the team ask him to take a pay cut or even consider releasing him?