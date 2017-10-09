GAMEDAY CENTRAL: CHIEFS 42 - TEXANS 34 | TEXANS LOSE WATT & MERCILUS TO INJURY, GAME TO CHIEFS | J.J. Watt & Whitney Mercilus OUT With Injuries During 1st Qtr | 5 REASONS THE TEXANS CAN BEAT THE CHIEFS | LISTEN LIVE

The Best Of Mad Radio 10-9

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Housto Texans, MaD Radio

Mad Radio reacts to what was supposed to be a great day in Houston sports, but turned out to be a bad one. Many people are talking about the Texans injuries, but Seth says the problems aren’t that simple.

Did the Texans make mistakes addressing the defense in the offseason? Mike and Seth interact with callers and breakdown the weaknesses of the Texans defense minus the injuries.

Mike and Seth take a look at the job Mike Vrabel has done five weeks into the season and what his shortcomings have been.

Following JJ Watt’s injury and the Texans loss to Kansas City Sunday night Mike and Seth take a look at what’s next for the Texans.

Mike and Seth discuss the status of JJ Watt’s career followin another season-ending injury.

More from Landry Locker
