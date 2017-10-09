The Best Of Mad Radio 10-9

Mad Radio reacts to what was supposed to be a great day in Houston sports, but turned out to be a bad one. Many people are talking about the Texans injuries, but Seth says the problems aren’t that simple.

Did the Texans make mistakes addressing the defense in the offseason? Mike and Seth interact with callers and breakdown the weaknesses of the Texans defense minus the injuries.

Mike and Seth take a look at the job Mike Vrabel has done five weeks into the season and what his shortcomings have been.

Following JJ Watt’s injury and the Texans loss to Kansas City Sunday night Mike and Seth take a look at what’s next for the Texans.

Mike and Seth discuss the status of JJ Watt’s career followin another season-ending injury.