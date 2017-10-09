O’Brien, Watson Discuss Watt, Mercilus Injuries

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) It was a rough Sunday for Houston sports. And the lowest moment of the day came early in the Texans 42 – 34 loss to the Chiefs. Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral, and defensive end J.J. Watt had a tibial plateau fracture. Both injuries will end their seasons.

“I think that’s tough,” said Texans head coach Bill O’Brien of the injuries. “But at the end of the day that’s not an excuse”

“Next man steps up,” said Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. “I’m praying for those guys, everything to be alright with them. But at the same time it’s the National Football League. You’ve got to have a ‘next man up’ mentality and to keep moving forward.”

“Look, I thought we competed until the end and the next guys are going to have to step up and play,” continued O’Brien. “That’s the National Football League – guys get hurt and the next guy in the team meeting room at that position needs to step up.”

J.J. Watt’s injury in particular was a difficult sight. He appeared to be in intense pain as he was led towards the sideline, and the shot of him getting carted off the field wasn’t easy to stomach.

“I feel terrible for the guy.” said O’Brien of J.J. Watt. “But with that being said just knowing him and knowing the type of guy that he is, he’s an amazing human being and he will work extremely hard to be back, to be back to play for this football team. I know that.”

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

Follow @GallantSays